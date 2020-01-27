TAP Consulting LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,692,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,584. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $134.48 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

