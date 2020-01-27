Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.07

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.07 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 95177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taubman Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 63,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers in the 4th quarter worth $1,525,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,082,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 73,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 25,359 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

