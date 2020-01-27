TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,144 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $148.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

