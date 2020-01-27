TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,200 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $217.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.35. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $225.01.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.