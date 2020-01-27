TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

COST stock opened at $307.99 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit