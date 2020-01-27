TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,930 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,313 shares of company stock worth $9,099,357 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

COST stock opened at $307.99 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

