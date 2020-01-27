TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 183 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.84.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $86.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

