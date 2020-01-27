Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down to $8.33

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.33. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson shares last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 508,575 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.14.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 51.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.