Telemus Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,434,000 after acquiring an additional 510,969 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,887,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 566,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,371 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.58 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $110.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

