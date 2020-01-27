Telemus Capital LLC Buys 720 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,426,000 after buying an additional 76,434 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,687 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 117,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 148,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

VMBS stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.