Telemus Capital LLC Has $296,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $35,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5,725.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,375,718.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $15,912,679. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $380.02 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $264.78 and a 52-week high of $389.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.56.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

