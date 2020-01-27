Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) versus SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Head-To-Head Review

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

SSE PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Tenaga Nasional Bhd pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SSE PLC/S pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

SSE PLC/S has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Bhd has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SSE PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Bhd shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Bhd N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SSE PLC/S and Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE PLC/S $9.55 billion 2.18 $1.85 billion $0.87 22.90 Tenaga Nasional Bhd $10.94 billion 1.69 $1.59 billion N/A N/A

SSE PLC/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenaga Nasional Bhd.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SSE PLC/S and Tenaga Nasional Bhd, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE PLC/S 0 5 1 0 2.17 Tenaga Nasional Bhd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SSE PLC/S beats Tenaga Nasional Bhd on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSE PLC/S Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas; and offers other energy-related services. In addition, it engages in electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provision of corporate and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Tenaga Nasional Bhd Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries, as well as other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; and assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

