TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Stock Price Up 10.2%

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price rose 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.09, approximately 112,855 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 56,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

TESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

