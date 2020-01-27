Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $48,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

