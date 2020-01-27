Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $2.85 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,272,000 after purchasing an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after buying an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,605,000 after buying an additional 612,421 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,100,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,385,000 after buying an additional 25,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 80.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 902,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,389,000 after buying an additional 402,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $162.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

