Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $27,000 in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,282,000 after purchasing an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ABN Amro lowered Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of CLB opened at $37.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

