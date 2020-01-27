Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $533,000 in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,428.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,025.00 and a 52-week high of $1,503.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,386.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

