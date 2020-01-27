Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $56,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after purchasing an additional 185,701 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,967,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,431,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after purchasing an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $49.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NUE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

