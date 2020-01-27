Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $375.90 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $327.75 and a 12-month high of $383.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.