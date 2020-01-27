Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $56.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.