Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $115,000 Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME stock opened at $209.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $161.05 and a 1-year high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

