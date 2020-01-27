Tfo Tdc LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Nike makes up approximately 0.2% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after purchasing an additional 188,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Nike by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after purchasing an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Nike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $91.69. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock valued at $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

