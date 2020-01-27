THEKEY Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, LBank and Bit-Z. THEKEY has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $18,209.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.