Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,800 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the December 31st total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Thermon Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Thermon Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,005,000 after purchasing an additional 676,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,933,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,567 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THR. ValuEngine cut Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. 4,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $836.13 million, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.48. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

