Thomas Story & Son LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $494,555,000 after acquiring an additional 188,451 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $450,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nike by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Nike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,209. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nike from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.