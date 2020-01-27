Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 574 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 623,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,152,598,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 3,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,815.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

