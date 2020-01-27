Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Shares Acquired by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Total were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.86. 105,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $58.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

