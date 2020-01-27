Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.23% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of SOXL traded down $28.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $277.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.93. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $96.11 and a fifty-two week high of $331.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2877 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

