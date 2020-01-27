Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,063 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,771,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,866,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 41,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.34. 6,570 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.95. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from ProShares Large Cap Core Plus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

