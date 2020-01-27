Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 418,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $177.33. The company had a trading volume of 196,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

