Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.49. 88,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

