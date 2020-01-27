Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2020

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.49. 88,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.04. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit