Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 318 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,239,451 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $695,543,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.14. 1,632,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

