Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYZ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,528,000.

IYZ stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,671 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

