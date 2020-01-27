Trainline (TRN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Trainline (LON: TRN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 1/27/2020 – Trainline was downgraded by analysts at Panmure Gordon to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/14/2020 – Trainline had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($7.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2020 – Trainline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 1/7/2020 – Trainline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 12/18/2019 – Trainline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 480 ($6.31). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/17/2019 – Trainline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 12/10/2019 – Trainline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

Shares of TRN traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 478 ($6.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,265 shares. Trainline Plc has a one year low of GBX 400 ($5.26) and a one year high of GBX 525 ($6.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 482.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -0.47.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

