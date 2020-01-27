Transform Wealth LLC Purchases 176 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,953,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,402 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 509.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 401,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after purchasing an additional 335,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,394,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 6.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,180,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,752,000 after purchasing an additional 138,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $143.42 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $107.44 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

