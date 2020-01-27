Transform Wealth LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

ALLY stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

