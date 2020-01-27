Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.23

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.23 and traded as high as $11.52. Travelzoo shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 739 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

