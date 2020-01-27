Trident Group (TRDT) Trading 50% Lower Over Last Week

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Trident Group has a market cap of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trident Group has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trident Group token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.03482282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00197894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00124836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trident Group Token Profile

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. The official message board for Trident Group is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident . Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io . Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident

Trident Group Token Trading

Trident Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trident Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

