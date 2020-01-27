Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.24 and traded as low as $1.84. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 51,854 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on TRL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Trilogy International Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.60 million. Research analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

