Truepoint Inc. Buys Shares of 15,064 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,449,000 after purchasing an additional 291,647 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after buying an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after buying an additional 238,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 804,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.74. 2,973,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average of $91.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $92.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

