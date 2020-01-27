Truepoint Inc. Invests $242,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$51.05 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,789 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92.

