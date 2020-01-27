Truepoint Inc. Sells 4,268 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,411,443 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

