Truepoint Inc. Sells 986 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $134.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,660. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

