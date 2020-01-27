Tsfg LLC Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Baxter International accounts for approximately 5.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $611,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $90.53. 2,206,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,408. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $91.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

