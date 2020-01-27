Tsfg LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 3,593.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,980,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,039. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $67.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

