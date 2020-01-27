Tsfg LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.32. 223,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $166.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

