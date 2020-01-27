Tsfg LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.68. 1,296,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,350. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $108.80.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.