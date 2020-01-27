Tsfg LLC Sells 472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,210,975. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03.

