Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 1,381,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,227. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the second quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 153.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 145,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

