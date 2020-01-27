Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
TRWH opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twin River Worldwide
There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc
Read More: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.