Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Twin River Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Twin River Worldwide alerts:

TRWH opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.45. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.55 million. Analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Twin River Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Twin River Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin River Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.