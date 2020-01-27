UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires 2,086 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,600.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,174.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,360 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85.

